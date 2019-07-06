Battling the humidity again. The good thing; however, the gnats are gone.

Battling the humidity again. The good thing; however, the gnats are gone. I can handle a little bit of heat but when you throw the gnats in there, it is just too much. With that being said, the day is relatively a pleasant one. I have a few goals in mind on this day. My main objective is to find baby badgers, a task that has proven nearly impossible over the years. My other, to try and photograph some baby pheasants that I hope will pass my hiding spot.

The sun is once again battling against the haze of the morning. Probably a good thing for I have no protection from the stifling rays that could easily be penetrating my camouflage barrier; the sun was out in all its glory. The hazy relief will be short-lived, but it is welcome as long as it will stay.

While I don’t expect any young badgers to just come strolling by, I hope to see them in the distance fields with aid of my binoculars. Badger diggings are close by; more than likely from roaming males. The females, however, will find a secluded area, away from roads, to secure a safe denning site. Do I know for sure that there is a badger den in this area? No, but the location is perfect for there to be one.

Not far away a male Common Yellowthroat lands on its territorial perch and belts out its wichety-wichety-wichety song. Yellowthroats are one of the most common warbler species and it is right at home here in the thick grasses of the marsh. They build their nests near the ground in these marsh grasses and guard it with all their might. The male is lovely with its bright yellow throat and black mask. The mask will also have a border of white. The female lacks the black mask.

Many of the marsh-loving flowers are late in blooming, at least when compared to the last few years. The Yellowthroat sits atop a Compass Plant, its small daisy like flowers still fighting to emerge. Sawtooth Sunflower and Indian Hemp have yet to flower as well. I do see plenty of white flowers, those belonging to the White Wild Indigo plant. The coming days, however, will bring plenty of color to the fields of the marsh. But for now, we wait.

I scan the fields with my binoculars for any movement of a four-legged creature. The Badgers will be hard to pick out with their low profile, and the fact that they are nocturnal doesn’t up my odds much in hopes of seeing one.

I do see a doe walking in my direction. She is in the tall grass with only her head being visible. She could easily have a fawn with her, maybe twins, but I will never know. There are no openings in the grass for the deer to walk through, which would give me a clearer view and the possibility of seeing a young one.

Then out of nowhere - I say that, but it has no bearing on reality... out of nowhere? - two of the young Bald Eagles come gliding by. The seem massive and are with several feet from wing tip to wing tip.

I see no badgers or any kind of sign that might suggest a denning site. I still think they are here, somewhere out there, hidden away from the scarring hands of man.

A gentle twitch in the grass not far in front of me suggests movement. It could be a pheasant or even a quail - nothing larger than that. The morning is dead calm, so the movement is true, creature made, not from a gentle breeze. It is a family of pheasants. The young are now venturing further from mom, and two work in my direction. They are getting bigger now and are in their quickest growing stage. I get a few photos and let them slip by.

The sun is breaking clear now and is as fiery as ever. It heats up the camouflage like a baked potato in the oven. It is time to go.

*** My backyard raccoon family has dwindled down in size from seven young ones to now just four. Any number of reasons could have taken the other three. It is hard to know of there is any kind of grieving process but as I watched them the other day it appears that all is well right now.

All four were in my Mullberry trees and having a good time of it. They looked to be stuffing themselves with the ripening berries. They were first on the ground but then made their way up into the trees and were hanging in every which direction as they feasted on the berries. It was fun to watch them hanging upside down reaching for the sweet treats. We first watched an evening feed but early the next morning they were at it again. I have plenty of mulberry trees so they just might be hanging around for awhile.