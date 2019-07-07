MACOMB — The author of Chesapeake Bay Privateers in the Revolution, Leonard Szaltis, will give an illustrated presentation about his book at New Copperfield's Book Service, 120 North Side Square, Macomb, Saturday, July 13 at 1 p.m.

During the American Revolution, the Eastern Shore was filled with both Patriots and Loyalists. Both sides attacked the other using privateers-pirates to their enemies. These enterprising locals plundered and pillaged, and motivated by profit, some even fought for both sides. The Chesapeake Bay was the site of one of the last and bloodiest naval battles of the Revolution, and privateers were instrumental in the eventual American victory in the war.

Author Leonard Szaltis uses local records to bring these legendary Eastern Shoremen and their exploits to life. He has taught history in Illinois and Iowa public schools and is an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The event is free and everyone is invited.

— Submitted by New Copperfield's Book Service, an independent, general interest bookstore on the north side of Macomb's historic downtown square, with books available in stock and by special order. The store carries a selection of general interest, children's books and educational toys, with special emphasis of local history, local music and local authors. The work of local artists and photographers is displayed in the Gallery.