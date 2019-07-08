Four Fulton County 4-H members participated in the State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest held June 17 at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

Braydon DeCounter, Taylor Hendel, Anna Serven and Aliyah Janssen competed in the Junior Livestock Judging division.

All of them received Blue ratings.

Aliyah placed sixth in swine, and their team placed seventh in swine, out of 29 teams.

Anna Serven placed 11th in beef, and their team placed 10th in beef.

One hundred and six 4-H members participated in the Junior division and 78 4-H members participated in the Senior division.

Volunteer 4-H Leader Robyn Hendel coached the group, and is the Leader of the Livestock Judging 4-H Club.

4-H members have many activities to choose from the year round. For more information on 4-H in Fulton County, call 547-3711.