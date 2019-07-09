KNOXVILLE — The 169th annual Knox County Fair will return Tuesday through Saturday at the Knox County fairgrounds, located outside of Knoxville, off Interstate 74 Exit 51.

This year, the grandstands will host harness races, tractor and truck pulls, stock car races, figure-8 racing, a demo derby and a concert featuring U.S. country musician Craig Morgan. Tickets for Craig Morgan are $20 in the grandstands, $30 in the pit. Other grandstand events will be $10 for adults and $5 for youth.

To enter the fairgrounds, a $3 gate fee applies to everyone except children under 42 inches tall.



