CANTON-Saturday, Oct. 19, the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce has gathered up CHS Alumni to play a competitive game and then play local business leaders at Alice Ingersoll gym. This fun-filled, family-friendly evening of basketball legends (young and old) is sure to draw a large crowd.

The Chamber All-Stars will include business men and women and local leaders from the community (some skilled players and some just for fun).

Be sure to ‘Like’ the Chamber’s Facebook page for a chance to respond to clues on members of the ‘Chamber All Stars’ team and a chance to win a free ticket to the game! www.facebook.com/CACC61520

Tickets to the event will be $5 in advance and $7 at the door.

The Chamber is seeking sponsors for this event at the following levels:

(Each level has the opportunity to have a player participate on the celebrity team.)

Event Sponsors-$500, includes:

-your name/logo on marketing of event

-your name/logo on a banner at the event

-your name announced by the announcer throughout the event

-your name/logo on the printed programs the evening of the event

Quarter Sponsors - $250, includes:

-your name announced during one of the quarters at the event

-your name on the back of the Chamber All-Stars t-shirts

-your name/logo listed on the printed programs the evening of the event

T-shirt Sponsors - $100, includes:

-your name listed on the back of the Chamber All-Stars shirts

-your name listed in the printed programs the evening of the event

To be a sponsor of the Celebrity Alumni Basketball game, please return the attached form to:

aatchley@cantonillinois.org

or mail with payment to:

CACC

Attn: Amanda Atchley

209 E. Chestnut, Suite A

Canton, IL 61520

The Chamber thanks everyone for their consideration in helping them create a fun, family event for the community that involves people from the community!