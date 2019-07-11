The Peoria Municipal Band, under the direction of Dr. David Vroman, will continue their season in the Peoria Warehouse District on Wednesday, July 17 and then Sunday, July 21 at 7 p.m. in the Glen Oak Park Amphitheater in Peoria.

This week the band’s assistant conductor, Laurel Filzen Etzel will be on the podium. All concerts are free of charge and parking is adjacent to the performing venues.

Music from the 70’s is the theme for Wednesday night, July 17, in the Warehouse District near Kelleher’s. Courtney Huffman will be the featured vocal soloist and the band’s own Jeremy Clark will be the featured instrumentalists. The concert will open with American Heritage March followed by Star Wars Medley. Other selections will include The Seventies, Abba Gold and Neil Diamond, plus there will be more music favorites from the Seventies. There should be music for everyone’s enjoyment and we hope you will join the band at the corner of State and Water streets where parking is plentiful. Bring lawn chairs or sit at the tables provided by Kelleher’s or in the grassy area near the parking lot.

“Ole!” will be the musical theme for the Sunday, July 21, concert in the Glen Oak Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Music for the evening will include Fandango, Blue Tango and El Rolicano. Our soloists will return and there are a few other surprises for the evening. Come out to the park to enjoy a great experience on a beautiful summer evening. You might want to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on the lawn. There are lots of park benches available to enjoy the evening’s concert and there is plentiful parking and concessions at the park.

The Peoria Municipal Band was formed in 1937 through the efforts of Local 26 of the American Federation of Musicians and interested citizens. Prior to 1937 the band was a professional municipal band complete with management and "Soloists of National Reputation". Current band members come from all walks of life; many are currently music teachers in the local schools. They are selected by audition and then commit to a full season of rehearsals and performance. Hundreds of thousands of people have enjoyed their music since 1937. Today, with the support of the city, the band continues the long-standing tradition of excellence in music.

For more information, contact: Director David Vroman at 309-677-2605, Manager George Graves, Jr. at 309-691-3318 or Publicity Coordinator, Liz Driscoll at 309-697-2275.