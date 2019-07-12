The 2019 Canton Main Street’s Kids Fest will take place Saturday, July 13, 9 a.m. to noon in downtown Jones Park.

CANTON-The 2019 Canton Main Street’s Kids Fest will take place Saturday, July 13, 9 a.m. to noon in downtown Jones Park.

This year’s theme is Farmer Jones Farm Fest!

Come dressed as a farmer or your favorite farm animal!

FREE games, crafts and activities will be provided by local businesses and organizations.

Face Painting by Wild Style Design Company will be available from 10 to noon.

Square Dancing will be at 10 and 11 a.m. and a Performance by the YWCA Dance Division will also take place at 10:30 a.m.

This 2019 Kids Fest is sponsored in part by Canton Main Street, City of Canton, Helping Hands Resale Shoppe, Ray & Emily Cleer, TBK Bank and VIP Nails of Canton.

For more information contact Amanda Woodruff, 647-2677, Ext. 1 or awoodruff@cantonillinois.com.