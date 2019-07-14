BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

HARRISBURG — The Carmi Post 224 baseball team put together its best performance of the year in a 17-1 romp over Fairfield Post 176 in the semi-finals of the 24th District Playoffs on Saturday.

Things got started early when Carmi’s first two batters (Trey Simmons and Brandon Skaggs) were patient and wouldn’t chase any bad pitches and eventually were able to draw walks. Travis Black was next and started his perfect day at the plate with a 9-pitch at-bat where he eventually got one he liked and deposited it well over the left field fence.

“He finally gave me a fast ball about belt high down the middle and I was able to turn on it,” said Black.

Carmi kept the offensive onslaught up the rest of the game, scoring in every inning. KaCee Fulkerson came up big in several of the rallies, going 4-for-4 in the game with 3 runs scored and 4 RBI’s. Trey Simmons and Cal York also had multiple hit games for Post 224. The defense also had a strong game, led by several stellar plays by York at third base.

Justin Lamp got the start (and the win) on the mound for Carmi, going 3-plus innings giving up only one hit and no runs. Fulkerson provided relief and closed out the 5-inning win.

Coach Pat Stewart was pleased with the effort, telling the team after the game that they had executed in all phases of the game as well as they had anytime during the season.

Carmi faces Harrisburg (the only other team left in the winners bracket in the double-elimination tournament) on Monday.

Other scores:

Winners bracket:

McLeansboro 3, Grayvillle 2

Harrisburg 11, McLeansboro 1

Losers bracket:

Fairfield 16, Grayville 2