CANTON-The Humane Society of Fulton County will be holding a Kitten Shower Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Happy Hounds, 416 W. Locust Suite 3, Canton.

Adoption fees will be $60 for a kitten or two kittens for $100.

The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchip and registration, age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV testing, flea treatment and de-worming.