Canton native Brennan Bergstralh graduated from Illinois College on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at King Field House in Bruner Fitness and Recreation enter on the campus of Illinois College in Jacksonville. It was the college’s 129th year.

Brennan received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. During Brennan’s four years at Illinois College, he participated in football one for year and baseball for four years.

Brennan is the son of Mike and Sandy Bergstralh of Canton.

Founded in 1829, Illinois College is a residential liberal arts college fostering academic excellence rooted in opportunities for experimental learning while preparing students for life-long success. The college is located in Jacksonville.

With an enrollment of around 1,000 students, the college offers more than 50 undergraduate programs. In 1932 the society of Phi Beta Kappa established a chapter at Illinois College, and it remains one of only 11 in the state.

Illinois College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association.

Visit www.ic.edu or call 217-245-3467 for more information.