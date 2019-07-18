MACOMB — Monday morning, just before 10 a.m., Macomb police responded to a home invasion and domestic battery case on Chandler Boulevard.

The suspect, Anthony Williams, was reportedly provoked by photos shared by his sister on Facebook. Williams kicked in the victim’s door by his own admission, and “popped her in the lip” according to his testimony to officers later that morning.

Deputy Chief Dave Burnham said the report details further injuries, including a cut lip, swelling in the face, and hair ripped out—which Burnham said officers found scattered across the entrance to the residence. Williams turned himself in near 1 p.m., and was arrested for a prior warrant, home invasion, and domestic battery. He is currently held in McDonough County Jail. Bond information has not been made available yet.



