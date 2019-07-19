Howard Henry “Hank” Rohrer, 94, of Canton, passed away at 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Clayberg Nursing Home.

CANTON-Howard Henry “Hank” Rohrer, 94, of Canton, passed away at 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Clayberg Nursing Home. He was born on May 19, 1925 in Canton to Elden and Alta (Harn) Rohrer. He married Shirley Joan Walraven on July 2, 1948 in Canton. She preceded him in death on March 24, 2016.

Hank was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kenneth Rohrer; and three sisters, Maxine Dorich, Wilda Brown and Melba McGuire.

Surviving is one daughter, Deb (Garry) Hensley of Cuba; one special step-great-granddaughter, Cassie (Josh) Theis of Warrensburg, Missouri; three step-grand-children, Justin (Dara) Hensley of Knoxville, Brian (Audrey) Hensley of Normal and Laura (Jason) Chaplain of Chenoa; 14 step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Hank worked as a truck driver and retired from Buckheart and Banner Mine. He was a member of United Mine Workers. Hank was loved by many for his smile, great personality, love of life and at Clayberg he was called the dancing fool. He loved kids and was a family man. Hank and Shirley met at Silver Leaf Roller Rink and continued to skate for many years. They also loved to take bus trips and traveling. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

May God rest his soul; he was of the Christian faith.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where a visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Greg Ogle will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. Memorials can be made to Clayberg Nursing Home in Cuba. To view Hank’s DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com