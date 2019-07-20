The St. David Optimist Club is sponsoring a casino bus trip to the Isle of Capri casino in Bettendorf, Iowa, Monday, Aug. 12.

Cost of the trip is $30 per person which includes transportation by Peoria Charter bus and a totally free lunch buffet.

As an added bonus a free six pack of bingo cards for play at the St. David Optimist Club Thursday evening Aug. 15 gathering will be given to anyone taking the trip.

There will be pickup points in both Canton and St. David for the trip.

For further information call Jeff Braden, 309-547-2028 or Betty Tracey, 309-338-8864.