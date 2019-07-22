Target and Fresh Market stores across the U.S. are recalling some ready-to-eat salads and sandwiches over listeria concerns.

The recall includes Archer Farms-brand egg salad, Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches and Freskët-brand egg salad, tuna salad and Thai lobster salad, TV station KEYE reports.

The recalled products have "use by" dates of Aug. 2 and Aug. 12. An estimated 1,087 cases of the salads and sandwiches were shipped from an Elevation Foods facility in Knoxville, Tenn.

Listeria can be harmful or even fatal to children and those with compromised immune systems. No illnesses have been reported so far, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who purchased the recalled salads and sandwiches can return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Elevation Foods has set up a toll-free hotline for people who have questions. Call (866) 761-9566.