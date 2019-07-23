SHERIFF AND POLICE
REPORTS
On Wednesday, July 17th,
Jeffery A. Goff (Carmi) age
29, was stopped in the Mc-
Donald’s parking lot and
arrested for driving while
his license was suspended.
Goff was also arrested on
a Hamilton County failure
to appear warrant for driving
while his license was
suspended. Bond was set
at $550.00, $300.00 was
on the Hamilton County
warrant, and $250.00, for
White County. He bonded
out.
On Friday, July 19th,
Jessica L. Smith (Maunie)
age 32, was arrested
on Oak Street, on a warrant
on a parole violation.
Smith was transported to
the jail and she was turned
over to the Correctional
Officers. No bond was set