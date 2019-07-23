SHERIFF AND POLICE

REPORTS

On Wednesday, July 17th,

Jeffery A. Goff (Carmi) age

29, was stopped in the Mc-

Donald’s parking lot and

arrested for driving while

his license was suspended.

Goff was also arrested on

a Hamilton County failure

to appear warrant for driving

while his license was

suspended. Bond was set

at $550.00, $300.00 was

on the Hamilton County

warrant, and $250.00, for

White County. He bonded

out.

On Friday, July 19th,

Jessica L. Smith (Maunie)

age 32, was arrested

on Oak Street, on a warrant

on a parole violation.

Smith was transported to

the jail and she was turned

over to the Correctional

Officers. No bond was set