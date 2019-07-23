William “Bill” Joseph Markello, 87, of Canton, passed away at 11:07 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his residence.

CANTON-William “Bill” Joseph Markello, 87, of Canton, passed away at 11:07 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Dec. 13, 1931 in Arthur, Missouri, a son of Joseph Jim and Lois Mildred (Smith) Markello. He married Alice Rose Black on May 3, 1952 at the Mount Pleasant Church in rural Lewistown. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Joseph A. Markello of Canton, Amber Alicia Schenck of Valparaiso, Indiana, and John E. (Jenni) Markello of Canton; eight grandchildren, Macie and Jake Markello, Ryder, Reece, Krayton and Greyson Schenck, and Sydney and Parker Markello; one sister, Genevieve Friedrich of Canton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John O. Markello; and one sister, Fern Kaps.

Bill retired from Caterpillar Inc. as a Senior Development Engineer after 43 years of service. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge AF&AM #104 in Lewistown for over 50 years, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Lewistown and a member of the American Legion Post #16 in Canton. He attended Evangelical Free Church in Canton.

Bill was a United States Navy veteran, serving his country during the Korean War from 1951-1955 aboard the U.S.S. Navy Cavalier APA37. He and Rose loved to travel, camping extensively throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada. He also enjoyed every aspect of stock car racing.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory, where Masonic rites will be conducted at 7 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Apple Cemetery in rural Lewistown, where military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy. Pastor Will Ferguson will officiate. Memorials can be made to the Mount Pleasant Church in rural Lewistown or Temple Baptist Church in Canton.

