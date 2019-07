Logan Otu, Murray, Utah, has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Spoon River College this fall.

Logan Otu, Murray, Utah, has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Spoon River College this fall.

“Logan is a phenomenal setter that can run a variety of offenses. I am happy to have her on our roster and I can’t wait to see what she does as a Snapper,” said Coach Makenna Barker.

Pictured with Logan are her parents Niu and Elenoa Matauvave.