KNOXVILLE-Get ready to pull out those golf clubs! 

 

The fifth annual Abingdon-Avon FFA Alumni golf outing will take place Saturday, July 27, 12:30 p.m. at Best Ball Laurel Greens, Knoxville. 

 

Cost is $225 per team. 

 

Eighteen holes of golf with cart will be played. 

 

Prizes are $400 top men's team, $400 top women's team, and $200 worst score. 

 

There will also be a hole-in-one prize and door prizes. 

 

At 5:30 p.m. participants can enjoy a ribeye steak dinner. 

 

The cost is $25 per person for dinner only.

 

Anyone can participate in the upcoming event and they can join the A-Town FFA alumni even if the were not an FFA member throughout school. 

 

Money raised during the event is used to help support A-Town FFA activities and scholarships.

 

For more information contact Kyle Underwood, 309-368-1275 or David Serven, 309-337-3417.

 

Drop off team information at Abingdon Banking Center:

 

Attn: Doug Meadows