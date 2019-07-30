For a quarter of a century, one Kewanee man has been making Hog Day magic on the streets of Kewanee.

Mark Mikenas, executive director of the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce, doesn’t like to call himself an expert on all things parades, but he does get calls from other people asking for parade advice.

“There’s a little bit of science to it,” Mikenas said. “And everyone wants to be first.” And of course there’s a bit of politics involved as well, he said. Over the years, Mikenas has learned to navigate the pitfalls of making the annual Hog Days Parade.

“You look at previous years to see who went first,” he said about the politicians who show up every year for the parade. If a Democrat went first in the lineup one year, the Republicans go first the next. But he’s definitely learned to keep them separated. “One year, we had a shouting match between politicians,” Mikenas said.

Mikenas said he witnessed first-hand the importance of horse placement. In the early 80s, before his time, he remembers the organizers put the horses in the middle of the parade. Instead of utilizing people with pooper scoopers to clean up after the horses, they decided to go with a street sweeper, which of course Mikenas said, simply spread the manure all over the road, making it extremely unpleasant for all of those people marching behind them.

“Horses go last,” said Mikenas.

But the first 20 entries are already set. “They are pretty standard,” he said.

The parade begins with the Kewanee Police Department, followed by the Kewanee Fire Department and the local VFW post. Next comes any military groups, legions and color guards. The fire trucks and flags wrap it up. The number of those groups vary each year, he said, but the order is pretty straightforward.

After that, the parade grand marshal, chosen every year by the chamber’s Ambassador’s Club, comes next, before the marching bands for Kewanee and Wethersfield High Schools. Again, politics comes into play as each school is given an opportunity every other year to go first.

The bands are followed by the Hog Festival Committee and the queens.

“Then the fun begins,” Mikenas said.

Entries after the first couple dozen are like a juggling act. Mikenas keeps a checklist of about 20 to 25 things he has to do, and making sure that entries in the parade are spaced out so as not to compete or interfere with each other is on that list.

“You don’t want a float with a PA system next to a band,” he said. He also tries to separate various business entries, such as banks, so they aren’t next to each other in the line up.

Over the years, Mikenas said he’s had some great memories and some favorite entries. One of his best memories is the year when he was able to get both Western Illinois University and Illinois State Marching bands to march in the parade. He also thrilled to get the Navy Band from New Orleans in 2004. Bands, according to Mikenas, are what make a great parade, and he recalled how the Navy Band were excellent at marching.

A flyover by a C-130 from Peoria that started the parade and then flew the entire route was also a highlight. And one of his favorite entries that always got a great response was the Baileyville Hillbillies and their old truck.

As far as bad memories, Mikenas said he doesn’t have any of those. But he does remember the only year the parade was cancelled and the decision that fell on him. “It was in 2012.”

That year, a hurricane in New Orleans led to wet weather in Illinois. Mikenas said it poured rained all morning and by 12 p.m., he made the call to cancel. That was the only parade that anyone can remember being cancelled in over five decades. “It was a pretty good run,” he said.

He is also glad that in all his years no one has ever been seriously injured. He believes the candy policy has helped. Mikenas said that no candy is allowed to be thrown from moving vehicles and it’s a policy he enforces. Instead, he insists that people who want to give out candy walk alongside floats or cars and throw the candy along the side of the road.

This year’s parade registration is well under way. The Hog Day’s theme is “Can’t Stop the Squealing.”

Mikenas expects to have about 100 entries but said it varies each year. Forms to enter the parade, which will be held Saturday, August 31 at 2p.m., can be obtained through the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce or on their website www.kewanee-il.com. You can either fill out the form online or download it and print it off.

The forms must be turned into the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce by August 19.





