EAST PEORIA-The Prairie Wind Ensemble, in residence at Illinois Central College, announces auditions for the following sections: flute, clarinet, trumpet and percussion positions. The auditions will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Illinois Central College. The audition will consist of two contrasting excerpts, selected by the applicant, for a total time of 4-8 minutes. Additionally, there will be a sight-reading component. Percussionists who audition should prepare selections on snare drum and a mallet instrument. This audition may also consist of sight-reading on timpani as well as other percussion instruments. The Prairie Wind Ensemble presents four concerts a season as listed on www.prairiewindensemble.com.

Deadline for audition inquiries is Monday, Aug. 19. Interested parties should contact Katrina Fitzpatrick, chairman of the PWE Board for specific audition information and setting up an audition time: katrina.fitzpatrick@mcusd709.org.