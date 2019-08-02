MACOMB - Each year, the McDonough District Hospital Health Careers Committee awards scholarships to individuals pursuing a career or continuing their education in a health-related field.

The Auxiliary Scholarship Fund and the MDH Foundation offer assistance to students enrolled in a curriculum leading to a career in a health-related field, or to MDH employees who wish to expand their skills through additional course work, job-related seminars, or professional certification programs.

This year a total of $12,200 was awarded in scholarships and $24,800 was distributed in loans, benefiting 12 recipients.



2019-2020 Scholarship Award Recipients

Kory Harmon received the Verna Maxine Simeral scholarship; Melinda Pilat won the Auxiliary & Ruby Teel scholarship; Cheryl Baker won the Auxiliary & Carolyn J. Baumann scholarship; Brandy Bias won the Gayle and Ron Peterson scholarship; Colette Norris won the Auxiliary scholarship; Taylor Brush won the Auxiliary & Haldon and Hazel Curless scholarship; Jenna Bowman won the Auxiliary & Joyce and Larry Gabbert scholarship; Jessica Prather won the Donna M. Twomey scholarship; Andrea Lawrence won the Auxiliary scholarship; Reagan Horsch won the Auxiliary & Helen Meek scholarship; Rachel Simpson won the Auxiliary scholarship; Jennifer Boyd won the Auxiliary and Ruth Dexter & Carolyn J. Baumann scholarships.

For more information about health career loans and scholarships, please contact the MDH Auxiliary/Volunteer Services office at (309) 836-1579.



— Submitted by Erica Smith, PR Specialist/Foundation Assistant at McDonough District Hospital.