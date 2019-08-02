What they are and how to prevent them

MCDONOUGH COUNTY — The recent heat wave may be over, but summertime still has the potential to crank up the heat to dangerously high digits.

While the summer months are a time for outdoor activities and festivals, the hotter temperatures can bring about a number of concerns, such as heat-related illnesses, that can quickly ruin summer fun.

Heat-related illnesses occur when the body becomes overheated and can include illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heat rash, heat cramps, and life-threatening heat stroke.

To help prevent heat-related illnesses, Kerri Allen, RN and the Community Health Director for the McDonough County Health Department, recommends drinking plenty of fluids regardless of how active one is; not waiting until one is thirsty to drink; drinking a sports drink to replace electrolytes lost through heavy sweating; wearing lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing; and to stay in an air-conditioned space as often as possible.

“If your home does not have air conditioning, go to a cool public location such as a public library or shopping center,” said Allen. “You may call your local health department to see if there are any heat-relief shelters in your area.”

“Also, electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness. A cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better option for cooling off,” said Allen.

Pets and vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly should be monitored closely during the warmer months.

“Do not leave children in cars. Even with a window cracked slightly open, cars can heat up quickly to dangerous temperatures,” said Allen. “While anyone left in a parked car is at risk, young children are at a much higher risk.”

Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke if not addressed. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, pale/cold or clammy skin, a fast and weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headaches, and passing out.

If heat exhaustion is suspected, the individual should be brought indoors into a cool room and given water to sip on. Clothes should be loosened and cool cloths or a bath can be given. Seek medical help if the individual is vomiting, if their symptoms worsen, or if symptoms do not improve within an hour.

Heat stroke may appear similar to heat exhaustion in that both show symptoms of nausea, dizziness, headache, and fainting. However, some symptoms that are more specific to heat stroke include a high body temperature of over 103 degrees; skin that is hot, red, dry, or damp; a fast and strong pulse; and confusion.

If heat stroke is suspected, call 911 immediately as it is a medical emergency. While waiting for emergency services, move the individual to a cool room and attempt to lower their body temperature with cool cloths. Do not give them anything to drink.

Heat cramps occur usually in stressed major muscles when an individual is physically active in a hot environment. They may be one of the first symptoms of a heat-related illness. While they are painful, they are usually brief and not serious.

Symptoms include heavy sweating during intense exercise and muscle pain/spasms.

If an individual is experiencing heat cramps, they should stop all physical activity and not resume until the heat cramps have gone away. Individuals should also move to a cool room and drink plenty of water. Seek medical help if cramps last longer than an hour, if the individual is on a low-sodium diet, or if they experience heart problems.

Heat rash occurs when sweat becomes trapped beneath the skin instead of evaporating. It appears as red clusters of pimple-like blisters that usually occur on the neck, chest, groin, or elbow creases.

To treat heat rash, move to a cool area and keep the rash dry. A powder, such as baby powder, may be applied to soothe the rash.

“Typically when it is really hot, there will be cooling centers opened somewhere in town. For instance, earlier this month Corbin and Olson Residence Halls as well as the University Union on the Western Illinois University campus were set up as cooling centers,” said Allen. “You may usually find information shared through various sources of media or our Facebook page, McDonough County Health Department.”



