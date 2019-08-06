After school, the Y seeks to help kids and families succeed

CANTON-As school begins, many children are looking forward to a year of new challenges, new teachers, and new friends. Many parents look ahead to the new school year, and work and school schedules quickly become complicated. The Canton Family YMCA is offering after school programs to Kindergarten through sixth grade children in Canton and Farmington to give youth and families what they need to make this school year a positive, successful experience.

The Y’s School Age Centers offer a caring and safe environment where kids participate in a variety of fun enrichment and physical activities after school.

Throughout the year, they play group games, have outside play time, participate in sports, do science experiments, or make crafts.

In Canton, academic support and homework assistance is offered to all K-4 students daily, at the parent’s request.

The program includes a nutritious meal and 30 minutes of physical activity each day, keeping kids healthy and able to grow and learn.

The Y also seeks to serve busy families in several ways.

The program offers flexible scheduling; families choose which day their child attends, and only pay for those days.

The program includes transportation; in Canton, the school district bus transports children from their school to Eastview, where the program is held.

The program offers financial assistance; Child Care Connection is accepted, and YMCA scholarships are available. There is also a 30% sibling discount.

The program is a reliable source of childcare throughout the year. When school dismisses early or is not in session for Spring Break or Winter Break, the program is staffed and ready for kids.

The Kids Day Off program, held at the YMCA, includes swimming, tumbling, basketball, games, rock climbing, and special guests.

Jessica Hargrave, Site Director for the Canton program, said, “The program eases parents’ minds, knowing we offer homework assistance and reading help. We also have plenty of opportunities for exercise and STEM activities. I, for one, love all the fun crafts we do.”

In a recent survey of school age program parents, nearly 95% rated it good or excellent. One parent said, “My daughter loves going to the Y program after school and would rather go there most nights than go home!”

The Y’s School Age Centers open the first day of school, which is August 15 in Canton, and August 14 in Farmington. For more information, or to register, visit the Y’s website at www.cantonfamilyymca.org, stop by the Y at 1325 E. Ash, or call 647-1616.