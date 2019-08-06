Golf Tourney hosted by SRC Foundation

CUBA-The 26th Annual Golf Tournament hosted by the Spoon River College Foundation was held July 26 at Wee-Ma-Tuk and raised more than $25,000.

This year’s winning team was the Odendahl Family.

“Once again, it was an incredible day, an incredible turnout and an incredible final result,” said SRC Foundation Director Colin Davis. “Many people came together to help make this happen, and the end result is that over $25,000 will go to helping the SRC Foundation continue to provide excellent educational opportunities for our students in numerous ways.”

Participants were treated to lunch and conversations with current and former SRC students prior to teeing off at Wee-Ma-Tuk Hills Country Club.

On the course, golfers tried their skill at chipping onto a floating mat, a marshmallow driving contest, and tried their luck on the fortune wheel, all while attempting to win fun prizes donated by local businesses and competing for the tournament championship and the award for Most Average Team (won by Fairview State Bank).

In addition to the 120 golfers that participated, over 70 businesses from the SRC District sponsored the outing or donated prizes.

The money raised will stay in the area to enhance educational opportunities at SRC. The SRC Foundation raises funds to support scholarships, programs and facilities at Spoon River College. Since 2000, the golf outing has raised over $300,000 for the SRC Foundation.

“This is a great time for a great cause, but we couldn’t help our students nearly as much without significant support,” said Davis. “We bet on the generosity of our district’s residents and business owners, and they came through in a big way.

Special thanks goes to our ace sponsors - Cook Group, Corporate Clean, The Odendahl Family, and WBYS/WCDD. We are energized and excited by this result, and we could not be prouder to be a part of such caring, generous communities.”

Next year’s event is scheduled tentatively for Friday, July 31.