Editor,

Saturday was a huge day! The Canton to Peoria St.Jude runners raised an amazing $141,000 for the children of St.Jude!

This was an $11,000 increase from last year! It was an absolutely perfect day with no issues.

Approximately 119 Runners left Canton at 8:15 a.m. with current St. Jude patients Shayla Schielein, Hannah Stancil, Cain Wilson, and Bradlee Uryasz in the lead through Canton.

This could not have been possible with out the support of this amazing community that we live in.

No St.Jude family ever receives a bill for treatment, lodging, food or transportation!

THANK YOU!!

Bob Long

Kroger's of Canton

Hy Vee of Canton

Walmart of Canton

Canton Fire Department

Canton Police Department

Slaights Yamaha and Polaris

Princess Creations Cakes - Suella Kuenzl

Sarah Lynch Photography

Fairview Fire Protection District

Fulton County Sheriff's Office - Brad Ward

Farmington Fire Department

Farmington Police Department

Tracy's Supper Club

Fairview American Legion

Trivoli Fire Department

Whiskey Dixie's

Fairview Quick Stop

Fairview State Bank

Mid America National Bank

Wesley United Methodist Church

Pioneer Hybrid

First Christian Church

Covenant Community Fellowship

Goodwill of Canton

Avanti's in Peoria

Sherries Princess

Canton High School

Klinedinst Chiropractic

Rhoades Real Estate and Land Auction

GM Mechanical

Fulton Democrat

WBYS

Q98.1

Canton Daily Ledger

Kuemper Construction

Crawford Home Furnishings

Bank of Farmington

State Farm Insurance-Tom Conklin

MTZ Fitness in Canton

Jim Maloof Realty in Canton

CK Computers

A huge thank you to all the citizens and business along our route that came out to show support! We love you all!!

Anyone else that I might have missed Thank you!

The Runners, the Children of St.Jude and their families Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts!!!

Jackson Ward

St. Jude Canton to Peoria Run Coordinator