SPRINGFIELD-Join Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois Department of Agriculture, Director John Sullivan and other state and local dignitaries as they gather to mark the opening of the 2019 Illinois State Fair Thursday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m.

Following the ribbon cutting at the Main Gate, the Governor, First Lady, Lt. Governor and IDOA Director will cut ribbons on their respective tents.

Following the ceremonial ribbon cuttings, many dignitaries will travel to Lincoln Park on Springfield’s north end for the start of the annual Twilight Parade. The parade will step-off from the southeast corner of the Nelson Park loop and travel north to Sangamon Avenue.

From there, it will travel east down Sangamon Avenue into the Main Gate of the fairgrounds and proceed on to the Grandstand.

The Illinois State Fair is planned Aug. 8 to Aug. 18 in Springfield. Plan your visit today by visiting their website (www.IllinoisStateFair.info) and download their free mobile app.