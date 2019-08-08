By Deb Robinson

Editor

CANTON-At a previous Canton Council meeting the discussion or raising garbage rates was tackled.

Initially, the idea of raising the rate from $16 to $19 was on the table.

Some aldermen thought that was too much of an increase in one fell swoop.

Tuesday night at their regular meeting they voted to raise the rates to the following:

$16 to $17.50 and

May, 2020

$17.50 to $18.50.

it will then be re-evaluated due to contract negations.

City Engineer, Keith Plavec, said the discussion to raise rates started during budget meetings.

The increase is due to a shortage in the garbage depreciation fund. When the street sweeper had to be replaced the budget took an enormous hit.

Alderman Quin Mayhew said he had checked around with other communities and a lot of areas charge between $20 and $25 per month for garbage services and a lot of places require a deposit.

When asked where he had checked he noted Farmington, St. David, Dunfermline, St. David and Pekin.

The last time he inquired was April.

Quit Mayhew added landfill fees increase each year, the price of fuel increases and there is the wear and tear on the trucks.

Plavek said the plan is to put $1.50 towards the depreciation account.

Currently, there is $1 being designated.

Additionally, Plavec said by increasing the amount delegated to the depreciation account they would be on track to purchase a new truck every six years.

In 2018 dollars, two new trucks cost $370,000.

Mayor Kent McDowell said the cost of maintenance has skyrocketed.

That includes tires, brakes and hydraulics.

Plavec explained going eight or nine years before replacing a truck isn’t a good plan. Once they are replaced they become back up trucks, however if they are used excessively, for example if one of the newer trucks is out of commission for repair or it’s a double run day it only decreases their usefulness.

When they replaced a transmission in one of the trucks Plavec said the transmission is worth more than the truck, “Right now we’re kicking the can down the road,” he said.

Quit Mayhew explained, “The rates we’re looking at right now are not to get ahead. They are to make sure we can afford trucks next time.”

Alderman John Lovell asked if they could guarantee the proposed incremental increases would be the only increase.

“Any raises we’ve done, the city’s been great about sticking to it,” said Plavec.

Lovell said it wouldn’t be fair to the residents to put a schedule in place and not stick to it.

“We can’t predict anything. We can’t predict in the future something catastrophic isn’t going to happen, but the city has been good. This is a much easier way (raising garbage rates) than raising property taxes,” said McDowell.

Alderman Ryan Mayhew made a motion to increase the garage rates incrementally and designate $1.50 in the depreciation fund.

By a unanimous vote, the motion passed.

In other Council news:

Legal and Ordinance Chair, Alderman Craig West, had several items for council consideration including the second reading of a proposed ordinance creating zoning provisions for distribution and sale of medical and recreational cannabis in the City of Canton.

City Attorney, Curtis Lane, said Alderman Jeff Fritz had several suggestions one of which was implementing additional language noting it would be illegal to sell recreational cannabis to anyone under 21, much like the language in the ordinance for the sell of alcohol.

By a unanimous vote the ordinance was passed.

Alderman West presented the first reading of the City of Canton Municipal Cannabis Retailers’ occupation tax ordinance.

Attorney Lane noted the Municipal League presented him with a draft.

Two readings by council are required in this case. The deadline is the first part of September.

This will allow council to tax Cannabis Retailers the maximum amount including the regular sales tax and an additional 3%.

Lane suggested they pass the ordinance upon the second reading during the Aug. 20 meeting.

Alderman West, at previous meetings, said he had received calls from some of his constituents asking of the burning ordinance could be revisited.

He presented council with an ordinance amending provisions 5-8-2 relative to burning of yard clippings in the City of Canton.

The first reading was waived.

All that is changing is instead of being able to burn yard clippings on designated days, citizens may now burn seven days a week. The time frame to do so, however, did not change.

The ordinance passed by a unanimous vote.

The first reading regarding an ordinance approving and authorizing the execution of a redevelopment agreement by and between the City of Canton and Billy’s Tap was presented to Council.

Attorney Lane asked they not waive the first reading and bring it back to the Aug. 20 meeting.

Not waiving the first reading on matters such as this is typical.

Community and Industrial Development Chair Alderman John Lovell had a special event request for the Monster Dash to be held Oct. 26 at Lincoln Elementary.

It was explained it’s a fun run and the route will be begin just down from Lincoln to Gettysburg to New Salem back to Lincoln.

The rest of the event will be held on school property. They are only using the city streets for a portion of the run.

By a unanimous vote permission was granted.

Temporary closure of a state maintained roadway for the CHS Homecoming Parade, Friday, Sept. 27, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. was approved unanimously as was a temporary closure of a state maintained roadway for the Friendship Festival Parade to be held Sept. 14, 9 to 11 a.m.

A request from White Oaks Sports Bar for a Class F Liquor License for the Taste of Canton to be held at Big Creek Park was approved unanimously as well.