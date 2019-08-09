LEWISTOWN-Jump in a boat and join leading conservationists from the Emiquon Partnership as we explore the beautiful backwaters of The Nature Conservancy’s Emiquon Preserve.

The second annual Paddle the Preserve will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Emiquon Partnership experts will be offering a guided group tour, launching from the Thompson Lake boat ramp off State Rte. 97 near Havana.

Register for a seat in a special 14 passenger voyageur canoe, reserve a canoe for two, or bring your own canoe or kayak.

Space and equipment are limited, register early on the Illinois River Road event page. If you plan to supply your own watercraft, please bring a lifejacket and other appropriate equipment.

Paddle the Preserve offers participants a unique opportunity to experience Emiquon, a designated Wetland of International Importance.

Emiquon and the pristine waters of Thompson Lake support vulnerable, endangered, and critically endangered species. Including 23 bird, three fish, and one mammal species listed as Illinois State threatened and endangered species.

Paddle the Preserve is sponsored by the Emiquon Partnership and admission is free, but you must register for this event.

Arrive 30 minutes early to be prepared to launch.

For more information or to volunteer, you can contact them, 309-535-2290 or stop in Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge headquarters.

They’re open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are closed on federal holidays.

Learn more about this event and the refuge on their website or keep in touch with them on Facebook.

The Emiquon Partnership consists of the Illinois Natural History Survey - Stephen A. Forbes Biological Station, Illinois Natural History Survey - Illinois River Biological Field Station, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois State Museum - Dickson Mounds, The Nature Conservancy, University of Illinois - Springfield - Therkildsen Field Station, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people.

