MACOMB — The increasing number of shelter pregnancies has caused a change in the county's spay and neuter policy.

Bonnie Smith Skripps, president of the Humane Society of McDonough County, told the county board's planning committee Thursday that Dr. Karen Blakeley, the county veterinarian, will spay and neuter all animals prior to adoption.

Skripps said this would also address the problem of animal adopters who sign an agreement to have their pets spayed or neutered and then fail to follow through.

The committee was told that 14 dogs remained in the animal shelter at the end of July after 10 were reclaimed and seven were adopted. There were 35 cats in the shelter at the end of the month after 29 were adopted.

Committee chair Letha Clark said there were as many as 70 cats in the shelter during the month. She said people tried to drop off a crate containing 14 cats but they were turned away. "We can't accommodate such massive cat drop-offs," she said.

Skripps said the humane society would donate to the shelter a machine to make animal tags. She said that, though animals are required to be microchipped when adopted, this would provide an immediate means of identification.

Humane society member Eric Blakeley said the group would team up with shelter staff to display adoptable animals at an upcoming Friday event on the Macomb Square. "'Neck Up," is a welcome back party for Western Illinois University students that replaces the Community-University Partnership block party on campus.

Skripps said the humane society will receive donations from the upcoming Kris Moore Memorial Golf Outing on Sunday at Gold Hills Golf Course. The recent Ted Slupianek Memorial Golf Outing in Blandinsville raised more than $3,100 for the humane society.

In addition to these organized efforts, Skripps, said, the public in general is very responsive to posted needs. "We get volunteers, cleaning supplies, kitty litter, and pet food," she said. A food drive for the society's pet food pantry is scheduled for August 17 at Pet Supplies Plus in Macomb.

The society received a check for $550 toward its campaign for a new animal shelter. The money was donated by Environmentally Concerned Citizens in memory of the late Roger Barclay. More than $1,400 was raised for the shelter campaign at the society's May craft sale.

The humane society has published a roll of business supporters. There are currently 24 local businesses listed.

In other business, the planning committee voted to recommend a $1,000 pre-payment for the annual purchase of 950 gallons of propane for the animal shelter.



