CANTON-A youth basketball camp for both boys and girls in grades fourth through eighth grade was hosted by the athletic department at Spoon River College on the Canton Campus.

Participants worked on a variety of skills and drills with SRC Men’s Basketball Coach Chance Jones.

Starting in the fall of 2020, Spoon River College will once again be offering basketball programs for men and women, with Marc Lowe as head coach for the women’s team.

Additional camp pictures can be viewed on the Spoon River College Athletics Facebook page.