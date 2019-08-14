Meeting of the Board of Education

Flora Community Unit School District #35

August 12, 2019 - Administration Office

5:30 p.m.

1. Approved the tentative budget and to set September 16, 2019 during the regular Board meeting as the date for the public hearing on the budget.

2. Approved on first reading revisions to Board policies as presented.

3. Employed Stephanie Simmons as junior high special education teacher for the 2019-2020 school year.

4. Approved Tre Schlief as 8th grade boys’ basketball coach for the 2019-2020 season.

5. Approved Braxton Allen as 7th grade boys’ basketball coach for the 2019-2020 season.

6. Employed Tonya Powless and Robin Nosek as transportation aides for the 2019-2020 school year.

7. Acknowledged receipt of the FMLA request submitted by Leslie Bowling.

8. Approved Ashley Jones as volunteer assistant junior high softball coach.

9. Employed Jordan Strange as paraprofessional.

10. Employed Diane Patterson as paraprofessional

11. Approved Alan Tolliver and Nick Schaffer as volunteer assistant junior high baseball coaches.

12. Approved Trevin Smith and Corbin Roth as volunteer football coaches.

The meeting was adjourned at 6:41 p.m.