LEWISTOWN - Dickson Mounds Museum is hosting the second annual Lloyd Loar’s Hometown Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring live music from roots, folk and bluegrass performers. Visitors may enjoy performances by Andy Hatfield and Solly Burton, Chris Vallillo, The Rocky Ford Rounders and The Nathan Taylor Band. The festival opens with guest performances by Carlos Shaw, Sunflower Slim, Erich Schroeder and Erin Connolly.

The festival will be held rain or shine. Performances will be held on the Museum’s outdoor stage. Bring along chairs, blankets and any other necessary items. In the case of inclement weather, the festival will be held throughout the day. Food will be available for purchase courtesy of Holy Smokes BBQ. Black Sheep Flower Farm, located across the road from the Museum, is offering tent camping for $20 per family/tent. Attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments and join the ‘pickin’ circle’ around the fire.

Admission is free; however, donations are greatly appreciated. This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Two Rivers Arts Council.

The Illinois State Museum—Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309.547.3721 or TTY 217.782.9175 or visit the museum's web site at http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/welcome-dickson-mounds. Also check out weekly updates on Facebook at “Illinois State Museum – Dickson Mounds”.