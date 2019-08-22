Mills Prairie Annual Alumni Reunion

Sunday, September 1, 2:00 – 4:00, the annual Mills Prairie reunion will be held in the former Methodist Church, currently the Ruritan Building, in Mill Shoals. Everyone who attended Burnt Prairie, Mill Shoals, and Mills Prairie schools are encouraged to attend. This year, William (Bill) Graddy, class of 1961, will be the guest speaker for 20-30 minutes beginning around 2:30. A sound system will make it easier to hear speakers this year. A 1953 Yearbook once belonging to Instructor Chester Newby with remembrances from some of his students will be auctioned.

Steph’s Coffee Shoppe and Thangs will be open for lunch from 11:00-1:00 at the Mill Shoals Grade School building. The menu includes two meats, Mac and cheese, three vegetables, rolls, dessert, and drinks. This is open to everyone, not just alumni.

You are encouraged to attend and to share this announcement with other alumni