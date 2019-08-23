ELMWOOD-The Canton Girls’ Golf team recently was on the road at Maple Lanes in Elmwood Par 35
Brimfield No Score
Medalist- Emma Endres- 53
Canton 234
E. Rosich 58
T. McClaskey 58
J. Walters 58
K. Fahnestock 60
R. Moser 61 /S. Eveland 61** (Tie Breaker)
Elmwood 234
Emma Endres 53
Abi Davis 55
Sadie Guthrie 59
Elle Claerhout 67
Gwynne Ingersoll 69** (Tie Breaker)
Brimfield
S. Borton 62
E. Ehnle 69
A. Arnold 72
Canton is now 2-0 and will host Morton Tuesday, Aug. 27 at WeeMaTuk.