ELMWOOD-The Canton Girls’ Golf team recently was on the road at Maple Lanes in Elmwood Par 35

Canton 234

Elmwood 234

Brimfield No Score

Medalist- Emma Endres- 53

E. Rosich 58

T. McClaskey 58

J. Walters 58

K. Fahnestock 60

R. Moser 61 /S. Eveland 61** (Tie Breaker)

Abi Davis 55

Sadie Guthrie 59

Elle Claerhout 67

Gwynne Ingersoll 69** (Tie Breaker)

Brimfield

S. Borton 62

E. Ehnle 69

A. Arnold 72

Canton is now 2-0 and will host Morton Tuesday, Aug. 27 at WeeMaTuk.