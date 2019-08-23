Kewanee Area CROP Hunger Walks have been successful with the help of an annual bake sale, a Tag Day, and several sponsors.

But the bulk of the money for a CROP walk comes from individuals in the community who have volunteered their time and energy for manning events and being walkers.

Any person wishing to join this year’s walk needs to find out if their church is a member of Kewanee Area Church Fellowship, and if so, talk to a person on their church’s team well before the Sunday, Oct. 6 walk. That person will share information and provide a donation envelope.

If the person’s church is not involved, a personal donation can be made on Tag Day, Sept. 21, at one of several stores where volunteers will be collecting. Donation cans are already out in a number of stores and local restaurants as well.

Or people may call (309) 897-8069 or (309) 853-2306 for more information and a donation envelope for the walk. Parents are encouraged to have their children take part, or even walk it with them. Kewanee has had babies and toddlers in many walks, plus several people in their 80s and even 90s. Student and adult top walkers will receive T- shirts and are inivted as guests to the fellowship’s awards dinner. All walkers and helpers receive a lunch after the walk served by the fellowship.

Whatever the walk earns helps very hungry people, most of whom have lived through current or recent disasters in their homeland. The photo on a flyer provided by Church World Service is of a happy mother and daughter in the garden near their kitchen, which they started and grew with funds and know-how from CROP.

If you teach Sunday school, or coordinate a youth group, call one of the numbers in this article to request a video and other materials about the upcoming walk.