For about 24 hours a month, the firefighters with the Kewanee Fire Department train on different skills. That’s because the job, like many jobs requiring a quick response, calls for continuing education to keep those skills honed.

“It’s repetitive from year to year,” said Tim Doubek, relief engineer and training officer with the KFD.

Doubek is in charge of setting up the training schedule and it changes month to month. This month’s training areas have included operation of power saws and MAYDAY calls.

Other months, the department trains in areas such as ladders, ropes and pumping operations. “It’s a long process,” Doubek said of the pumping operations. “Each engine is slightly different.” The department has three different brands of engines and training must be done for each type.

In June, the firefighters found themselves afloat in the YMCA swimming pool, in a dual training session for the firefighters and the YMCA lifeguards.

After receiving revenue from the Foreign Fire Tax, a 2 percent tax collected by the Illinois Municipal League on insurance companies outside the state of Illinois, the KFD decided to purchase two Mustang Suits. The mustang suits are constant wear dry suits used in water rescues.

Several firefighters, including two off-duty officers, donned the suits, while participants simulated drowning and frantically grabbed onto them. The suits worked.

“They will keep you afloat under any circumstances,” Doubek said.

In his 20 years of service, the department has never been called out for a water rescue, said Capt. Stephen Welgat. “But if we have this capability, we may get calls from other departments,” he said.

There are also a number of bodies of water in the area including Johnson Lake, the canals and even Windmont.

“We are preparing for every situation,” Doubek said. “It may never come up, but we are ready.”

In addition to their firefighting training, there is also EMS or paramedic training to be done. Since 2014, the laws were changed requiring firefighters to train as paramedics. That training requires 3 semesters of college, 400 hours of clinicals and 400 hours of ambulance ride-alongs.

The KFD currently has 11 paramedics, 2 firefighters training to be paramedics and 2 basic EMTs.

In the fall, there are plans for several firefighters to attend the Fire Academy. And in October, the KFD will join other area departments at the Ameren facility on Red Adams Road for a “live wire” training session.

Plans also include returning to the YMCA for more training with the Mustang suits to make sure all firefighters have been properly trained. Alongside that training, the KFD will help train more lifeguards for the YMCA. “We’re going to schedule that again soon,” Doubek said.



