EAST PEORIA-The Canton Ingersoll Cross Country team started their season Thursday at Fond du Lac park in East Peoria at a quadrangular meet against East Peoria Central, Morton, and Bloomington Evans.

Morton captured both titles.

“It wasn’t the best start to our season, but overall I was pleased with the way the team handled things. Now we have a base we can work with and improve on,” said Coach Brenda Shawgo.

The team travels to Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe Saturday morning.

Team scores for the girls:

First-Morton 30 points.

Second- East Peoria 32 points

Third-Canton 66 points,

Fourth-Bloomington Evans 130 points

Team scores for the boys:

First-Morton 16 points

Second-Bloomington Evans 69 points

Third- East Peoria 74 points

Fourth-Canton-83 points

Girls’ Individual results:

Aliana Lawson 14:33

Ella Bruketta 14:44

Ella Demler 15:23

Aneliese Hodges 15:27

Kiera Raker 15:31

Olivia Knowles 15:49

Marlee Miller 16:04

Katie Dailey 16:45

Avery Pigg 16:56

Ashley Wroblewski 17:13

Bri Putman 17:22

Makenna McGinnis 17:42

Saige Cox 17:45

Olivia Sprecher 18:05

Mackenzie Hand 18:24

Emma Braden 18:45

Jenaya Moore 18:47

Delaney Bartlett 18:50

Lilliana Horton 19:32

Juleahana Richardson 20:19

Reese Murphy 20:36

Megan Vollmar 20:37

Ainsley Harper 21:39

Meghan Skiles 22:05

Geneva Mitchell 23:03

Lyla Ward 23:07

Boys’ Individual results:

Jack Jochums 13:21

Noah Buhl 13:21

Will Phillips 14:50

Dylan Jones 15:03

Derek Spiva 15:40

Kash Vanhouten 16:07

Dylan Renick 16:09

Jaxsun Owens 16:34

Brody Braden 16:36

Jace Emery 16:37

Dawson Moore 17:21

Spencer Bartlett 17:47

Keegan Blakesly 17:51

Chase Lawson 17:56

Chase Driskell 18:22

Dylan Young 18:28

Landon Bowers 18:50

Nelson Hand 19:55

Trevor Delong 20:03

Carter MacVean 20:36