CANTON-The Canton Park District is holding the Inaugural Fire Truck Challenge for Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.

They are in need of teams of five people willing to test their strength and pull a fire truck 75 feet as quickly as possible.

Grab friends and form a team of five.

Maybe dress in costume.

Have fun with it!

It’s all about raising money.

Four awards will be given for:

•fastest pull overall (first responder team)

•fastest pull overall (non-first responder team)

•top fundraising team

•best dressed team

Registration fee is $150 per team of five. The registration fee covers the entry and a t-shirt.

Registration must be turned in by Monday, Sept. 16 by noon at Canton Park District office.

Any money beyond the $150 registration fee will put your team in the running for top fundraising team.

Individuals may also donate to Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois without participating in the fire truck challenge.

Participation forms, donation forms, and volunteering opportunities may be obtained by contacting Canton Park District, 309-647-1347 or stop by the Park District office at Wallace Park, 250 Avenue D.