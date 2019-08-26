LEWISTOWN-The one-hundred first Weber/Wickert reunion was held Aug. 11 at the Country Side Restaurant in Lewistown at noon.

Following the noon time meal, the meeting was called to order by the president, Harold Rose.

The secretary’s report was read by Ruth Dowell.

There were two corrections.

The secretary’s report was then approved.

No treasurer’s report was given.

Officers re-elected were president, Harold Rose and secretary Ruth Dowell.

The oldest person present was Violet Wickert, 99 and 1/2 years old, Astoria.

Louise Smith, 101 years old, was not present.

The youngest person present was Eliza Jane Wilson, 2 years old, Belleville.

Rose Burgard, Havana, celebrated a birthday.

Ancestry update sheets were passed out by Marilyn Southwood, who has been the record keeper for several years.

Bambi Burgard was willing to do some social media work on Facebook to promote information about the Weber/Wickert families.

If anyone has materials related to the Weber/Wickert family, contact Bambi Burgard.

Harold Rose will work on taking the 75th Weber/Wickert reunion video and the 100th Weber/Wickert reunion video and giving a power point presentation for the 102nd Weber/Wickert reunion in 2020.

The family attending living the closest was John and Rose Burgard, Havana.

The family who came the farthest was Carroll and Dona Wickert, California.

Violet Wickert’s two sons, Carroll Wickert, California and Dean Wickert, Florida, Shared information about themselves and their families.

Violet Wickert had four generations present.

Families who came quite a distance were:

Dean and Carol Wickert-Palm Coast, Florida

Jeff Wickert-Huntington, West Virginia

Bill and Veda Neumann-Park Ridge

Danika, Jonas and Eliza Jane Wilson-Belleville

Bambi Burgard, Jeff, Alaina and Amara Triager-Shawnee, Kansas

Highlights

Alaina Triager, 16, Shawnee, Kansas, is a junior at Mill Valley High School where she is on the track team. She also attends the Academy of Arts and participates in dancing.

Amara Triager, 15, Shawnee, Kansas, is a sophomore at Mill Valley High School. She participates in the EKL track league at the Mill Valley High School where the team was champions in 2019.

Amara is also on the volleyball team where they placed ninth at nationals.

Tenley Dowell, Morton, daughter of Troy and Taunyn Dowell and granddaughter of Ruth Dowell, helped lead the Morton Potters Class 3A basketball team to a fourth state title in five seasons.

She was the Peoria 2019 Journal Star Large School Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

She is headed to Butler University, Indianapolis, to play Division 1 basketball with a four year sports scholarship.

The site of next year’s reunion was discussed. Marilyn Southwood made a motion to hold the next meeting at the Country Side Restaurant.

Judy Wickert seconded the motion.

Motion passed.

With no more business at hand, Becky Holler made a motion to adjourn the meeting and it was seconded by Kim Burgard.

The meeting was adjourned.

there were 35 people present.

The next Weber/Wickert reunion will be Aug. 9, 2020.