CANTON-Saturday, Aug. 17 kicked off the athletic orientation at Spoon River College Canton Campus with a cook-out for 185 student athletes and their families.

President Curt Oldfield welcomed the students, giving them two words of advice for success; “be respectful and communicate.” Students were given the opportunity to meet other students, staff and review the athletic handbook.

Tours were provided of the Learning Resource Center and students were able to shop in the bookstore.

The athletic year started with SRC Snappers Volleyball led by Coach Makenna Barker.

The first game was held on a recent Friday at the SRC Multi-Purpose Building with a tri-match.

The next home game will be Tuesday, Aug. 27th at 6pm.

The baseball team will play Illinois Community College for their first fall game at home Sept. 5.

Head baseball coaches are John Dyke and John Kurtz, assistant coaches are Colin Davis and Tom Robertson.

The softball team begins their fall season at Carl Sandburg Sept. 12.

Head softball coach is John Bassett, who also serves as the athletic director at Spoon River College.

Assistant softball coaches are Bill Towery and Jess Daily.

Complete schedules, rosters, and additional information can be viewed on the Spoon River College website under the Student Life tab.

Home baseball games are played at Canton Park District Bob Em’s Field at 900 North 1st Avenue, and home softball games are played at Canton Park District 4th Avenue diamonds in the 800 block of North Avenue.

Visit the Spoon River College Athletics Facebook page to view pictures and for additional information.