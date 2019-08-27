Christmas is still about four months away, but it's never too early to start planning, right?

Walmart has released its list of the hottest toys this holiday season. They were determined by polling children across the country.

The list features 48 items grouped into six categories: Famous Friends, Unboxing Toys, Interactive Toys, Outdoor Fun, Aspirational Play and Gaming.

Walmart says its stores will feature more toys this year than ever before. The move comes after the shutdown of a chief competitor, Toys R Us. Other retailers have beefed up their stock, as well.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for parents to find the perfect toys for their children,” Anne Marie Kehoe, vice president of toys at Walmart, said in a written statement. “Our customers count on us to have an unbelievable selection of top toys at incredible prices for every gifting occasion. And, that’s especially true during the holidays.”

Here are a few of the hottest toys in each category:

Famous Friends – Inspired by the year’s most popular cinema and TV show releases

- 6V Plush Simba

- Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak

- Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower

Unboxing Toys – An evolution from last year’s collectibles trend, focusing on each toy’s story and how kids play with them

- LOL Surprise 2-N-1 Glamper

- Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends Multipack

- What's In My Purse - Doll Purse

Interactive Toys – Innovative toys that are responsive while kids play with them

- Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box

- Juno The Baby Elephant

- Nascar Crash Racers Track Set

Outdoor Fun – Outdoor toys that promote mobility, so kids can ride, slide and scoot in style

- 24V Real Tree UTV

- Hover-1 Hoverboard and Kart Combo

- Hover-1 Transport Scooter

Aspirational Play – Toys that ignite passions for aspirational careers

- Barbie Dreamplane

- Kindi Kids Doll

- Scruff-A-Luv My Real Rescue

Gaming – Gadgets and accessories that enhance kids’ digital adventures

- Cynosa Chroma Keyboard

- HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop

-Kraken Grn 2019

Walmart says its stores will begin Christmas layaway Aug. 30.

To view the full list of all 48 toys, head here.