CANTON - Rep. Cheri Bustos toured Carlberg Dairy Farm in rural Canton Tuesday afternoon and held a discussion on agricultural issues with members of the Fulton County Farm Bureau.

The main topic of discussion was the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Bustos spoke about a meeting that took place between Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and representatives from the Farm Bureau and Farmers for Free Trade.

Said Bustos, “There are three disagreements right now … the cost of pharmaceuticals - it’s become a huge problem in our country, the enforcement of the agreement and there’s been some environmental concerns. None of those three things are viewed as insurmountable; the thought is that those can be worked through.

We go back to session the Monday after Labor day. The plan is to get those three things worked out and hopefully have something that can be presented and voted on. What the speaker told everyone in that meeting is that we all want to get to a yes.”

As for the timeline, “there’s clear sense of urgency and everybody understands that but there was no timeline that was really laid out.”

Also discussed were small refinery waivers; Bustos estimated that 31 were given out approximately two weeks ago.

“They’re just a huge problem. It’s now cost the ag industry billions of gallons of ethanol that could be sold,” she said. “It was supposed to be small refineries; these are going to multi-billion dollar oil companies.”

Bustos touched on her Rural Green Partnership as well, which is a framework of policies to combat climate change and spur economic growth, “I want to make sure that buyers and seeders have a seat at the table, are a part of the dialogue (and don’t) have fingers pointed at them as being part of the problem.”

She encouraged attendees to keep her updated on any developing agricultural or trade issues.

“I’m the only midwesterner in elected leadership in the House Democrats,” Bustos concluded. “There’s not a lot of Democrats that serve in rural areas. If I understand what people are going through, I can share those stories. That’s why I was really glad the Speaker of the House was willing to sit down with these farmers who are your voices.”