The Canton boys’ golf team was in action at Pine Lakes, Par 35. The following are the results:

Varsity

Canton 174

Morton 149

Medalist-Connor Vicary, Morton with a 34.

Canton-Jackson Gray 39, Trey Passmore 39, Aden Emery 48, Jacob Barnard 48, Brady Sprout 51, AJ Delost 52

Morton-Vicary 34, Roche 37, Coon 38, Osing 40, Strode 45, Hardesty 47

JV

Canton 204

Morton 184

Canton-Stephen Eskridge 45, Ethan Tinsman 50, Tyler Girard 54, Connor Mayall 55, Sammy Mulligan 57, Erik Sivertsen 66, Landon Smith 78