Gov. JB Pritzker has a hairline fracture in his left leg, and he will be resting and recovering for four to six weeks, spokeswoman Emily Bittner said Thursday.

Pritzker is in good spirits and will be receiving frequent daily updates from his staff and agency heads, and will be fully engaged in conducting the business of the state, she said in a statement.

The governor is not certain what caused the injury to his femur, but he has been experiencing knee pain for several weeks, the statement said. No surgery will be required, and aside from the hairline fracture, the governor is in good health.

The injury apparently occurred some time ago, but became significantly worse in recent weeks as he attended numerous public events where he stood or walked significant distances. This includes his activities at Illinois State Fairs in Springfield and and Du Quoin.