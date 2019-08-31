Residents living in and around Canton can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

CANTON - Residents living in and around Canton can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. First Baptist Church will host this community event Sept. 17. The site is located at 301 E. Elm St. in Canton.

Screenings can check for:

•The level of plaque build up in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health

•HDL and LDL cholesterol levels

•Diabetes risk

•Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

•Kidney and thyroid function and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Also ask about our Wellness Gold Membership Program which allows customers to get all the screenings they need now but pay $19.95 a month. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.