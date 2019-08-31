South Fulton Counseling and Consulting is holding a Pimp Your Ride Contest for the month of September.

South Fulton Counseling and Consulting is holding a Pimp Your Ride Contest for the month of September.

The $20 entry fee includes a 2019 CHB Ultra Boom. Participants are encouraged to dress up their broom. Both individuals and teams are welcome.

There are cash prizes: $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.

All proceeds funds Grow Strong Employment Empowerment, Christmas baskets for 65 Fulton County families and Eviction Prevention Program.

To enter the contest and get the broom, contact Sandi at 338-6191 or Steve at 868-6446.

South Fulton Counseling and Consulting, 200 N. Main, Vermont, is a non-profit organization.