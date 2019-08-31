We are getting ever so close. This past week has seen some wonderful cool mornings.

We are getting ever so close. This past week has seen some wonderful cool mornings. We are getting just a little tickle of fall right now, enough to show us that good things are on the way. I know we are going to have to contend with a short bout of the back-and-forth’s. That is, going from fall like weather one day back to summer the next but I’ll take it right now.

Over the last few weeks I have talked about those little signs that fall is indeed near, but I see no reason to talk about it anymore, that time has arrived.

This week I would like to talk some about birds. I remember in years past that birds seemed to be my main topic in many of my columns. There was a time when I was a serious birder, not so much anymore. Oh, I still enjoy looking at birds, but it is not the daily activity that it once was. Birding still plays a part in my life, but it is seldom the main course in my daily adventures.

Over the summer I did watch some Red-Headed Woodpeckers as they raised a family high in a dead Elm tree in my yard. Photography was difficult because of the location and height of the nesting cavity. Mostly I just watched as the woodpeckers went about their daily routines.

Usually I have Red-Heads in the yard every year, all summer long. Then there comes a time, like now, when they just disappear. You might think that somewhat uncommon but it is not. Red-Headed Woodpeckers are a strange lot. This is what they do.

Red Heads are what you call a short distance migrator. That means that during the fall migration they really don’t travel that far. Some might head down to southern Illinois; others might only go a few miles. And then there are those that just simply stay put.

Of course, like many birds, migration is simply a matter of food. They must go where the food is, and Red-Heads are no different. They are looking for good winter food sources, like acorns. Reds will find these acorns then will gather and store in cavities or tiny holes in trees for future use.

This is the part that puzzles me for I have several Oak trees on and near my property that would be excellent food sources. They do prefer the smaller Acorns, of which I have, yet the Reds still leave my property.

I guess it all boils down to the individual birds and what they are looking for. While mine do depart, you just might be one of the lucky ones that have them on your property all winter.

Robins are another one of those strange birds. Many begin to leave our area in August, while there are those that hang around for some time. During summer we see them in our yards gathering worms and such which mostly goes to feeding their young. As the summer wears on and the young are raised, we see fewer in our yards. That doesn’t necessarily mean they have disappeared; they have just moved on to a different food source and spend more time in the trees rather than in yards looking for worms.

Robins prefer fruit in the winter and that is why they migrate out of our area. Again, they too may not travel far. If they find a good source of food, they will stay as long as the food lasts.

Like many birds, it is the food habits that signal the sense that tells them to move on. Many, of course, travel long distances to their wintering grounds, where others may only go a few miles. Survival.

We might as well talk some about hummingbirds before we go. Their time to start heading out is now. Many will be off to Florida, southern Mexico, and even central America. I went down to the Jewelweed location on the Big Creek Trail this past week and didn’t find a one there yet. I was not happy with the growth of the Jewelweed there and wonder if the big numbers will show up. The flowers are in bloom, but the plants are not as big and lush as they have been in the past. Last year was not as grand as the previous year when there were several hummers in the flowers. Usually they begin showing up in larger numbers about the second week of September.

I really don’t look for it to be like a normal fall season because, after all, this has been an unusual year anyway. The cold, wet Spring pushed everything back as many birds showed up late in the season. And now we are getting a very cool end to the summer which could have its own meaning.

Now we can only wait to see what happens in the next few weeks. It could be a bust or it could be grand. Just keep your eyes open.

