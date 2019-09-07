CANTON-Feb. 16, 1908 the Canton lodge of the Croatian Fraternal Union was formed. There were already lodges in Dunfermline, St. David, and Brereton.

These lodges were formed to provide financial support for the miners in case of accidents, and also for holding social events to continue traditions from their old homeland. The immigrants were eager to become American citizens and learned their new English language, but were also proud of their heritage. The CFU became very vital and provided stability for the new Americans during the trying times of WWI and the flu epidemic of the early 1900’s.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Croatian Fraternal Union founded in Pittsburgh in 1894 by Zdravko Muzina, Petar Pavlinac, and Franjo Sepic, as the Croatian Association.

The current name was adopted in 1926 after the merging of other similar societies. A weeklong celebration will be held in Pittsburgh beginning September 21 with several activities leading up to the 25th Quadrennial Convention of the society.

The Honorable Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, president of the Republic of Croatia has accepted the invitation from the CFU to attend a banquet Sunday, Sept. 22.

Tony Starcevich has been selected to represent lodge 367 of Canton, and Everett Yerbic will represent lodge 201 of Dunfermline, at the festivities.

Croatian Lodges of Fulton County continue to honor their ancestors by holding an annual dinner and concert. This year the event will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, at the VFW Hall 1200 S. Fifth Avenue in Canton.

The day will start with a traditional Croatian dinner of sarma (stuffed cabbage leaves), haluski (cabbage and noodles), along with potato salad, BBQ sandwiches, hot dogs and plenty of desserts including the very famous povitica. The cost of the dinner is $10 and will be served from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

T.S. Ravnica a group of tamburashi musicians from Osijek, Croatia, will return to Canton, with guest vocalist Zeljko Loncaric-Zec. They will start their performance at 5 p.m. and play until 8 p.m. with dancing the last hour.

Ravnica performed at Canton in 1997, our first year on the Cultural tour.

They are just one stop on the tour traveling through Midwestern United States sponsored by the Croatian Fraternal Union of America headquartered in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. You can come and listen to the music for only $5.

Today both Canton and Dunfermline still have active lodges. They participate in activities such as national and regional bowling and golf tournaments, as well as traveling around the Midwest to other CFU lodges for dinners, dances, and other musical festivals.

They are always looking for new members. Go and see what they have to offer!

This is a family friendly event, children get in free of charge. Svi vam dobro dosli (we hope to see all our friends).

For more information please contact Andy Sepich, 309-264-5498.