Editor,

My story is not rare, as my family was one of millions of families that became caregivers to a person with Alzheimer’s.

Our mother lived with the disease for 15 years, so we are aware of the emotional, physical and financial toll this disease takes.

We watched our mother not only decline mentally, but also deteriorate physically in an extended care facility cared for by staff not entirely trained to do so. I want to spare this hardship for other families.

For these reasons, I have asked my elected officials to prioritize this vulnerable population. Increased research funding is vital, but so too are enhanced care and support services for individuals and their caregivers.

I am asking my Congresswoman Cheri Bustos to take an active stance on this issue by cosponsoring the bipartisan Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act (S. 880/H.R. 1873) and Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019 (S. 901/H.R. 1903).

Both bills will be critical in improving access to resources and enhancing quality of life for those affected by Alzheimer’s.

I hope you’ll join me in requesting Representative Bustos to bring Alzheimer's to the forefront of the congressional agenda.

Together, we have the opportunity to help those struggling with this terrible disease until a prevention or cure is found.

For more information, please visit alzimpact.org.

Peggy Liker

Alzheimer's Ambassador

Canton