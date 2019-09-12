The Fulton County Board Tuesday night approved several personnel policies in order to become compliant with the Illinois Department of Human Rights.

LEWISTOWN — The Fulton County Board Tuesday night approved several personnel policies in order to become compliant with the Illinois Department of Human Rights.

It was revealed during the Board’s August meeting that the county received communication from the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) requesting multiple policies, which the Board did not have in place.

Also at the August meeting, Jason Strandberg had resigned as Chairman as he has personal situations that would take him away from the county for extended periods of time and he doesn’t “want to be that guy who drops the ball.” He is still serving on the Board, just not as Chairman.

Patrick O’Brian was appointed Chairman in August following a vote.

At that time, the Board had received two letters from IDHR.

In the Board’s packet for the meeting Tuesday, a third letter from IDHR was included, which stated IDHR sent communication May 6 and July 23 with the third letter being received Aug. 23.

This letter states, “Your no response has jeopardized future contracts with the State of Illinois, its political subdivisions, and municipal corporations. The Department will notify contracting agencies that your IDHR No. 10999200, which will expire 2/22/2021 is revoked and will be placed on inactive status (this means your company is presently deemed ineligible to apply for or be awarded a public contract as defined by the Department’s rules) because you have not responded to the Department’s reasonable requests.”

Tuesday night, the Board approved the requested policies, which are in regards to sexual harassment, the American Disabilities Act and pregnancy.

Additionally, the Board must also post these policies where employees can see them.

“These policies were drafted, sent through committee and we responded to IDHR saying we were passing the policies,” said O’Brian.

The Fulton County Board also:

•Heard communication that Vistra Energy Property is opposing a tax relief proposal; O’Brian said county officials are working on the matter

•Approved a final document for an amendment to the Canton-Fulton County Enterprise Zone

•Held an executive session for ligation; the agenda lists it as “JCI Agreement - $21,400 payment with Memorandum of Understanding.” No action was taken on it following open session.

•Approved committee member changes and

•Heard public remarks from Seamus Reilly, Carl Sandburg College President and Barry Edward, Vice President of the Carl Sandburg College Foundation Board; Reilly introduced himself to the Board.